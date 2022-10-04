Kanye West calls ‘Black Lives Matter’ a fraud after wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

Kanye West He appears to be saying he was wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt because, in his mind, Black Lives Matter is nothing but a racket.

The rapper/producer took to IG for all the feedback he was getting — and there was plenty — on a shirt he and his Yeezy models were rocking during Monday’s fashion show… The controversial message Sticker across the back.

You say, “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam now, you’re welcome.”

What is indicative, apparently, is the fact that a small handful of BLM executives have been arrested in alleged scandals over the past two years — including one official who was charged last month with withdrawing $10 million from donors, and another who was accused Using BLM funds to purchase a home.

Candice Owens – who was also present Monday for Yi’s show, also wearing the T-shirt – was one of the many critics on the right who stuck to this, despite BLM executives denying it… and Kanye appears to be skeptical, too.

There’s more… KW has also hunted down a specific person who criticized him for his fashion choice/political statement – Vogue contributing editor named Vogue Gabriella Kareva Johnsonwho described his shirt as “dangerous” and “irresponsible” in thoughtful analysis.

His response was more simple, frankly childish… mocking her wardrobe. He posted a picture of her grilling her shoes, saying – “I know Anna [Wintour] Sort these shoes.” See also Post Malone cancels Boston show just one week after bad theatrical fall

Kanye went on to say… “This is not a fashion person. You talk about you. Emma talks about you. Ask Trevor Noah.”

Gabriella didn’t seem to have responded to Ye’s criticism just yet… but she was far from the only blue mark that blew him off for his stunt. Kanye has been trending all day because of it – remembering several other controversial statements, including his infamous proposal, during his “TMZ Live” show, Slavery was a choice … not to mention all Maga Things from the last few years.

Anyway, it looks like Kanye is holding on to his gun. Not only was he wearing the shirt, but there are photos online from the Yeezy show depicting other people – including models – rocking it on the runway.



Play video content



10/3/22 Kanye West