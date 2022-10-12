Kanye West episode pulled from ‘The Shop’ due to ‘hate speech’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye “Ye” West doubles down on his recent controversial comments, using “more hate speech and very dangerous stereotypes” in taping a new episode of the YouTube talk show uninterrupted shop.

Producers behind the shopwhich is executive production LeBron James And the Maverick CarterI decided not to air the episode or reveal what West said. In a statement to The Hollywood ReporterCarter said, “Yesterday we recorded an episode of the shop with Kanye West. Kanye has been booked for weeks, and after speaking to Kanye directly the day before the recording, I thought he could have a respectful discussion and was ready to deal with all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used to the shop To repeat more hate speech and very dangerous stereotypes.”

And the statement continued, “We have taken a decision not to broadcast this episode or any of Kanye’s statements. While the shop He embraces thoughtful rhetoric and different opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing that Kanye would like a different conversation and I apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

The sources said THR That James was not in the registry in question.

THR Reach out to YouTube for comment.

the shop The controversy is the latest instance of the West’s use of language widely viewed as racism or hate speech. Last Friday, the rapper turned fashion mogul He set off a firestorm after using anti-Semitic language In the Instagram post that saw the post pulled and West shut down his account.

On Saturday, West then returned to Twitter after a long hiatus from using the social media platform, but once again posted an anti-Semitic tweet, writing, “I’m going to die 3 on the Jewish people.” The tweet was later deleted for violating the Twitter rules.

Groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance have condemned West’s social media posts.

On Sunday, Elon Musk, the potential new owner of Twitter, said, He tweeted that he spoke to West about his racist tweet. Taking a very personal approach to moderating content, Musk tweeted, “Talk to you today and expressed my concerns about his latest tweet, which I believe he took very seriously.”

The controversy continued on Tuesday after the technology was published Motherboard She said she got leaked footage From West’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. The footage allegedly contained many anti-Semitic statements made by the West and a statement that it had been vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as many strange and confusing claims, Motherboard mentioned.