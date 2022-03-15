Kanye West returns to Kim Kardashian to change children’s schedules – Hollywood Life

Kanye West slams ex Kim Kardashian for trying to “spotlight” on him and “pull” his name, calling her and new boyfriend Pete Davidson “pawns in a bigger game.”

Amid his bad public feud with his estranged wife Kim kardashian41, Kanye West He now claims that his children’s schedules “change at the last minute,” much to his chagrin. He wrote on March 14: “My children were not allowed to go to Sunday service yesterday and there are several times the schedules have been changed at the last minute which has kept me away as a parent which is illegal thank God.” Instagram share Which included news coverage of his ongoing fight on social media with Kim. “My family has been shattered. My name has been pulled and taken down.”

The rapper, 44, once again mentioned Kim’s friend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, in removal. “Boyfriend has been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called stalkered by random may benz. There are several attempts to ignite the gas for me, I call it this SKETE “legally single” Person my wife,” referring to a text exchange with Pete that Leaked this weekend.

Kanye then said his ex-wife finds it “funny” to “try to drive [him] On the edge ‘by sharing [now Instagram official] Pictures of her and her house. “[B]The rapper wrote “Off the Grid” I wouldn’t let them. “You can’t judge my well-being based on the amount of time I leave a post on Instagram or use my platform to ensure I stay consistent in my children’s lives.”

Earlier this morning, Kim Comment on one of Kanye’s Instagram posts To stop spreading rumors that she doesn’t let him see the kids. “Please stop that narration, I was here this morning to pick up the kids for school,” the SKIMS founder (then deleted) commented on a post from Ye showing the northern backpack adorned with brooches from the former couple’s faces as well as an alien being.

“This was on my girls’ backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see it last week,” Kanye wrote in his caption. “This is why I work so hard for him my family I am connected to protect my family at all costs as a home priest Don’t worry, God is still alive.”

Kanye also continued to share his thoughts on the matter, posting another screenshot on Instagram of a PerezHilton.com story about Kim criticizing his “latest lies”.

“What did you lie?” Kanye replied. I’m ‘allowed’ to see my kids go so crazy that I can’t be written off as an aggressor or a stalker, I’m so angry that SKETE has shown who he really is before Hulu مقطورة trailer dropped. “

He went on to say that he’s not a “bad guy” and that Kim is also “not a bad guy,” adding that the kids “just want the parents to stay together.” And keep hinting that Hulu was establishing the ‘narrative’ Or the conflict between the parties to provoke a new reality show from the Kardashians.

We’ll keep you on the pulse like this Public social media battles continue!