Karrion Kroos reacts to teasing the White Rabbit in WWE

WWE has been talking about the wrestling world over the past weekend after that “White Rabbit” was played by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena, which the company did during “WWE SmackDown,” and again at live events. This has led fans to guess what it could mean, with clips from the song shown Social mediawith red lights flashing when turned on.

This has led to some questions as to whether WWE is planting the seeds for Bray Wyatt to make a comeback in the near future, possibly under Fiend’s ploy. Wyatt previously featured himself as The Mad Hatter during an episode of Firefly Funhouse, and there were reports that Talks to WWE Regarding a possible return to the company.

However, the song could also be related to former “WWE NXT” champ Kareon Cross, and he raised the possibility himself on Twitter. Kroos used to be known as The White Rabbit during his time at Lucha Underground, with fans wondering if the song meant he’d bring that stunt to WWE.

cross Twitter took over To respond to a fan who has this theory, simply share pictures of a white rabbit, a hole representing going underground along with a question mark, then classic hourglass It is a part of his personality that goes with the phrase Tick Tock he uses. This was taken because it teases that he could be behind the song being used, with Cross currently being a member of the blue brand, where that song was used.

Right now, Cross is feuding with Drew McIntyre, with whom he’s been playing mind games since his comeback, and this might just be another example of that.