January 5, 2023

Kate Bosworth shares more adorable photos with Justin long after her 40th birthday

Kate Bosworth fills her Instagram story with adorable photos of Justin Long after his epic 40th birthday tribute to her on social media

Kate Bosworth filled out her Instagram story with more love photos of her and boyfriend Justin Long on Wednesday, two days after he posted an epic tribute to her 40th birthday.

The Blue Crush star and her 44-year-old funny man have been posting an ebb and flow of romantic photos in recent days, flaunting their relationship for all to see.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors in the spring of 2021, having met on an unnamed movie project in Arkansas and connected from the get-go.

Bosworth’s new collection of candid moments between her and Long features savoring delicious food and the best of nature.

Lobster rolls, cinnamon rolls, spring meadows and sunny shore excursions make up her collection of photos.

If the Superman Returns actress and her Jeepers Creepers star aren’t kissing, they’re either laughing, eating, or staring into each other’s eyes.

Kate’s Instagram Story comes on the heels of Justin’s gush on it Instagram.

The Idiocracy star penned a long, heartfelt tribute to Bosworth in her birthday caption, which included several photos of the seemingly infatuated pair.

“She’s 40!” long trumpet “It’s also the best part of my day, every day — even when we’re not together.”

Justin went on to describe The Horse Whisperer star as “the most beautiful human being.” [he’s] Who ever makes the best cookies. “

Zack and Merry make a porn star with gusto: ‘She’s very sympathetic and can’t hurt anyone, but she can be a bastard. You love to tease. She has the softest lips she has ever kissed.

The highlight of Justin’s post was the statement that Bosworth “will one day write an amazing inspiring book” and that she “has the most fun doing it all.”

Long after beau, Kate returned the favor by sharing another post on Monday to thank him.

Kate wrote: “You are my love, my light, my peace, and my sympathy. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep.

Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they’re undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard, I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me love and for making this the best birthday ever. “

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, with whom she tied the knot in 2013.

The couple was together for nearly a decade before announcing they were separating last year, which prompted Bosworth to file for divorce in July.

Long’s exes include A-list exes like Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, whom he gushed about Bosworth in September.

Blue Crush: “It’s 40!” On his birthday, Long celebrated Bosworth’s birthday on Instagram. “She’s also the best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together.”

