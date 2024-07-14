Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon men’s final amid cancer treatment

Kate, Princess of Wales, attended the men’s singles final atWimbledon Sunday with her daughter Princess Charlotte amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Kate, a long-time tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales, who received a standing ovation from the crowd, presented the championship trophy to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic.

Before Sunday’s final, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year’s tournament. In March, Prince William’s 42-year-old wife announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been revealed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she was “making good progress” as she underwent chemotherapy following her diagnosis but was “not out of the woods yet,” adding that her treatment would continue for “a few more months.”

After staying out of the public eye since her diagnosis was announced, Kate made her first public appearance in June to attend Trooping the Colour with other members of the royal family.

Kate’s decision to make a second public appearance at Wimbledon came as no surprise.

Alberto Pizzali/Associated Press Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after receiving an award from Kate, Princess of Wales, after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 14, 2024.

It has been a staple in Wimbledon Over the years, and last year she showed off her tennis skills on the grass courts of the famous tournament.

In past years at Wimbledon, as part of her role as Royal Patron, a title she has held since 2016, Kate has attended matches, taken part in a boys’ and girls’ coaching session with tennis great Roger Federer, and presented the tournament trophies to the winners.

Last year, Kate sat next to tennis legend Billie Jean King at the women’s tournament, and was then joined by her husband William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the men’s tournament.

William missed this year’s Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday as he was in Berlin for the UEFA Champions League match between England and Spain.

William, the president of the Football Association, shared a message on Social media Before the match, he wished the England team good luck, writing: “We are so proud of you all @england, just one last push to get the job done! Go and show the world what you are made of. We believe in that.”