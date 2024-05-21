Kate Middleton issues first major update on new project since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton returned to social media alongside Prince William to share an update on a project close to her heart.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been undergoing chemotherapy behind the scenes after revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world in March.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, Middleton and William pointed out the psychological struggles young farmers can face when they shared a video highlighting the work Middleton has been doing behind closed doors.

Amaya Arrieta, who is close to the couple, recently said that Kate Middleton (pictured) and Prince William are “going through hell.” BBC Studios

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a pre-recorded video on March 22. AP

“This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we brought together the inspiring Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the wonderful Farmer Will in a very special film,” the prince and princess wrote. On X And Instagram.

“They spent a day together at Sam’s Farm in Hereford, talked about mental health in the farming community, and found support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s mental health strategy.”

While the mother of three does not appear in the video, she and William helped produce it.

It is believed that work on the agriculture project began before her condition was diagnosed.

Fans rushed to the comments section to thank the princess for her work and unwavering dedication to the project, given her current circumstances.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, Middleton and William highlight the psychological difficulties young farmers can face. @kensingtonroyal/X

“We all know Princess Kate is working behind the scenes as much as she can while receiving cancer treatment. What a woman 👏❤️,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Prince William and Princess Kate are always on the front lines helping others,” while a third added: “Amazing initiative!” Thank you Princess Catherine for your care and insight.

The post comes two months after Middleton shared a pre-recorded video on March 22 in which she revealed her health issues to the world.

The princess said that doctors discovered that she had cancer during a planned abdominal surgery in January, and indicated that she is now in the early stages of undergoing a “course of preventive chemotherapy.”

While Middleton, 42, does not appear in the project’s video, she and William helped produce it. Getty Images

The Post revealed that Middleton and William “made light of” her health problems when they broke the news to their youngest son, Prince Louis, but they had a “difficult” conversation with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While the Princess undergoes treatment, her parents Michael, 74, and Carole Middleton, 69, are stepping in to support their grandchildren during this uncertain time.