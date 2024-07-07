Kate Winslet Remembers ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ Producer

John Nasion/PMC/Getty Images

Kate Winslet remembered Titanic And Avatar: The Way of Water Film producer John Landau, following the news of his death at the age of 63, expressed his happiness, saying: “His passion for filmmaking only grew as he got older.”

Winslet said she has known Lando “since I was 20.” The British actress, who was previously Titanic He was known for his art films such as Sense and sensitivity And Celestial CreaturesThe series was launched to stardom by James Cameron’s 1997 film Lando about the doomed ocean liner, which for a time became the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.2 billion (a title it would cede to Cameron). symbol picture ($2.92 billion). Titanic Winslet received her second Academy Award nomination of her career/first Best Actress nomination. Titanic, Winslet plays the high-class passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater. Despite being engaged to wealthy Caledon “Cal” Hockley, Rose falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio’s poor artist Jack Dawson while on the plane.

Winslet will reunite with Landau and Cameron in the 2022 film. Avatar: The Way of Water In the role of Ronal in the $2.3 billion sequel, Ronal, a member of the Mitkayna seafaring clan, provides refuge for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they flee human invaders.

“John Landau was the kindest, best man,” Winslet told Deadline tonight.

“He was a man of immense compassion and exceptional support and nurturing of teams of exceptional creative people,” she adds.

“His strength in life was his understanding of the importance of family, both at home and at work,” Winslet continued.

“He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I’m writing this, I can’t believe he’s gone.”