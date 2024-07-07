July 7, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kate Winslet Remembers ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ Producer

Roxanne Bacchus July 7, 2024 2 min read

John Nasion/PMC/Getty Images

Kate Winslet remembered Titanic And Avatar: The Way of Water Film producer John Landau, following the news of his death at the age of 63, expressed his happiness, saying: “His passion for filmmaking only grew as he got older.”

Winslet said she has known Lando “since I was 20.” The British actress, who was previously Titanic He was known for his art films such as Sense and sensitivity And Celestial CreaturesThe series was launched to stardom by James Cameron’s 1997 film Lando about the doomed ocean liner, which for a time became the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.2 billion (a title it would cede to Cameron). symbol picture ($2.92 billion). Titanic Winslet received her second Academy Award nomination of her career/first Best Actress nomination. Titanic, Winslet plays the high-class passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater. Despite being engaged to wealthy Caledon “Cal” Hockley, Rose falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio’s poor artist Jack Dawson while on the plane.

Winslet will reunite with Landau and Cameron in the 2022 film. Avatar: The Way of Water In the role of Ronal in the $2.3 billion sequel, Ronal, a member of the Mitkayna seafaring clan, provides refuge for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they flee human invaders.

“John Landau was the kindest, best man,” Winslet told Deadline tonight.

“He was a man of immense compassion and exceptional support and nurturing of teams of exceptional creative people,” she adds.

“His strength in life was his understanding of the importance of family, both at home and at work,” Winslet continued.

See also  WGA strike: An agreement could be reached on contract negotiations for the Hollywood Writers Guild as early as today

“He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I’m writing this, I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ambanis hosts pre-wedding celebration with Justin Bieber performance

July 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Danny Trejo claims xenophobia behind ‘targeted’ attack that led to fistfight at Fourth of July parade

July 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

July 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Kate Winslet Remembers ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ Producer

July 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Secrets of Survival and Mysterious Extinction on Wrangel Island

July 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

LeBron James Takes $3 Million Less to Keep Lakers Under Second Apron, Sources Say: What It Means

July 7, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Low-intensity explosion sends debris flying from Russian satellite

July 7, 2024 Len Houle