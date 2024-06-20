Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, wore the most stunning corset dress to her high school prom

Suri Cruise was all smiles in New York City on Tuesday night, laughing with friends and posing for photos with a date before her high school prom. Katie Holmes’ 18-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, looked like her supermodel mother in a jewel-encrusted corset dress in the stunning photos.

In the pictures I got Page sixSuri wore a high-low dress with a corset bodice and ruby ​​red accents. The champagne dress had a floral pattern in deep purple and shiny gold. It was a pop of color and looked so grown up! Suri coordinated the dress with open-toed golden heels and a black handbag, and her long dark hair was parted in the middle and slightly falling from her face. Maroon lips that matched her dress completed the gorgeous look!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Suri Crews and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Suri also had a corsage on her wrist, which appeared to have been given to her by her companion who was wearing a dark blue suit. She and her bandmates were photographed making a classic concert (you know, along with the boy’s hands on the girl’s waist?) and holding hands as they entered the venue.

According to the new york post, Suri’s date was her classmate and “budding musician” Toby Cohen, who often shared videos of himself singing and playing the piano online. No wonder they get along, because Suri is also interested in the arts. She has been in high school productions and even acted in a play Local theater company This spring.

After graduating from high school, Suri allegedly plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University In Pittsburgh this fall. The university’s music department is in the top 5% of the country, and its fashion program is highly regarded as well, so it’s in a good place if a previous report from daily Mail That’s right and you want to study music or fashion.

Even if she didn’t study fashion, Suri would inherit an enviable collection from her mother. the Dawson’s Creek The young man said Sunday times Earlier this month, “I saved a few things here and there [for Suri.] But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions. We can definitely see that based on these stunning prom photos alone!

