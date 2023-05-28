Keanu Reeves was everywhere at the Bottle Rock Music Festival

Even for an actor who made his name in movies like “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” Keanu Reeves’ Saturday at BottleRock Napa Valley was an action-packed one.
From reuniting ’90s alternative rock band Dogstar to Korean barbecues to “playing football” with 49ers star George Keitel, Reeves was everywhere during BottleRock’s second day.
