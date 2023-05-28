Keanu Reeves was everywhere at the Bottle Rock Music Festival

Even for an actor who made his name in movies like “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” Keanu Reeves’ Saturday at BottleRock Napa Valley was an action-packed one.

From reuniting ’90s alternative rock band Dogstar to Korean barbecues to “playing football” with 49ers star George Keitel, Reeves was everywhere during BottleRock’s second day.

Reeves’ day kicked off with Dogstar’s first live performance in over 20 years, and it’s an event Keanu fans have been looking forward to. Almost a year. The rock trio, which sounds somewhat like a more grunge version of Matchbox Twenty, enjoyed modest success in the 1990s and early 2000s, playing “The Tonight ShowAnd once opened David Bowie. But on Saturday, it was clear why thousands packed the Verizon Stage nearly an hour before Dogstar was due to show. Unlike during Post Malone’s nightly set, the audience had to brave the blazing afternoon sun to see Reeves and his bandmates.

While waiting for the crowd, various methods of tuning mics and equipment came out. Every time someone new showed up, the crowds cheered — just in case it wasn’t a chance that it was Reeves.

When the “Bill & Ted” actor finally took the stage, he could do no wrong. Each song break is punctuated with the phrase “We love you, Keanu!” from a member of the audience. If he looked up at the sound of his bass, the screams began again.

Tim Mossenfelder / Getty Images

Reeves played bassist, barely speaking during Dogstar’s one-hour set, and gave up the mic to lead singer Brett Domrose, a petite actor and composer. Dogstar’s drummer, Robert Milhouse, is also an actor and has had roles on shows like “Seinfeld” and “NCIS.”

“Thank you for coming to the Verizon Playhouse. We hoped we didn’t see so much grass,” Dumbrose said about halfway through the show.

Has he forgotten how popular his bandmate is?

Tim Mossenfelder / Getty Images





After his set, Dogstar joined celebrity chef Roy Choi at the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Theater to make kimchi fried rice and Korean barbecue burritos. BottleRock’s cooking “demos” are often skimpy and obligatory, and Reeves seemed to have little interest in the cooking process.

That was until regular cook George Keitel suddenly showed up to help throw burritos into the crowd. Upon meeting Reeves, Kittle dodges a bullet, similar to Neo in “The Matrix”. In returning the favor, he imitated Reeves making an over-the-shoulder grab and hitting the football, similar to Kettle at any number of Niners highlights.

However, like John Wick at Grand Central StationKeanu Reeves is gone.





