Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget would be “proud” to be recognized with an Emmy in Memorial Award

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in 2021. The actor was honored at the 2022 Emmy Awards eight months after his death. (Getty Images for the Tribeca Festival)

Bob Saget He featured prominently during Monday’s “In Memoriam” segment at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, something her widow, Kelly RizzoIt made her heart break “again,” he said. Rizzo, who married Full house Star in 2018, confessed on social media that she was “a wreck all day waiting for it”.

“But I know he would be proud of that recognition.” eat rock travel The TV host, 43, commented on a video of this moment. “It’s still all very strange and surreal.”

Kelly Rizzo interacts on social media with Bob Saget’s “In Memoriam” feature during the 2022 Emmy Awards. (Screenshot by Kelly Rizzo.)

Sagit found dead In his hotel room in Florida on January 9. The cause of the actor’s death was as a result of blunt trauma to the head afterwards Possible fall that no one witnessed. He was 65 years old. Rizzo has been open about her grief. in May, revealed She can’t say “the D word”.

“I say the day it all happened,” Rizzo told her friend Amanda Kloots.

“He’s like, ‘He’s still my husband,'” she added. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s my ex. “It’s like… the relationship is different now. It’s just – that’s what it is.”

risotto stay close With Saget’s three adult daughters, who he has had with ex-wife Sherry Kramer, since the actor’s death.

“His girls came to stay with me because you know, the first time since I moved into the new house this past week, and they walked into the house and I said, ‘So it’s kind of like your dad’s museum, so don’t notice Rizzo,’ I’m not freaked out but yeah, it’s all in place”. “And then they’ll notice me like I’m talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like, ‘Step-in-law Kelly, are you okay?’ “

In June, Saget was posthumously awarded the Impact Award at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in June. Rizzo came to support her husband.

“He was a pioneer in the world of reality TV,” she said. People. “This is the first red carpet I’ve done without him. He’s so weird. I feel like he’s waiting in the wings and he’d be like, ‘Honey, I’ll be there in a few minutes.'” It still doesn’t feel right, but all we can do is be our best and be Here to celebrate him and his legacy. That’s all I want to do.”

As Sajit saluted before him Full house Co-star John Stamos, who shared a photo on His Instagram Story From the two of them at the Emmys several years ago.

John Stamos shares a throwback photo of him with Bob Saget at the Emmys ‘A Few Years Ago’ ahead of the 2022 gala. (Image: John Stamos via Instagram)

