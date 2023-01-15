Kendall Jenner wears a gorgeous dress under a sheer black dress at Lori Harvey’s star-studded birthday party

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination when she stepped out to attend Lori Harvey’s star-studded 26th birthday party in LA on Friday night.

the The 27-year-old model Dress up for a wedding at the Floor Room in West Hollywood.

The relaxed Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum dress features an asymmetrical bow-shaped bodice featuring large red faux lilies.

Jenner wore black heels and carried a black handbag. She wore large gold earrings and black nail polish.

“Kardashians” the star The hair is styled in an updo with several loose strands framing her face.

Jenner was joined at the party by her best friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, whom she recently called New Years in Aspen, Colorado. Other guests included Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Tyga, Kiernan Shipka, Chantel Jeffries, and Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

This wasn’t the first time the model wore a nipple look. During an interview on Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series last September, Jenner opened up about going braless while walking the catwalk during her first fashion show in 2014.

The founder of 818 Tequila walked the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week She wears a brown, nipple-showing V-neck sweater and khaki pants.

“This was actually my first haute couture show, w It was for Marc Jacobs Jenner explained to the outlet. I actually couldn’t believe I was there. Strange had a little bit of nerve and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat and there was no big tall heel. “I felt so cold even though my boobs were out,” Jenner said.

Jenner also talked about going to her agency for walking lessons pre-show because it was her first.

“I remember going to my agency and kind of getting like a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took the advice seriously and ended up rocking it when I walked on the runway. I’ve learned a lot since then.”

Jenner also talked about how she wasn’t so nervous Runway walk With her revealing outfit.

“I remember getting a call from my agent saying Mark and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of top, and I was like ‘I’m playing, like I don’t mind.'” I’m totally fine with nipples. “It didn’t make me more nervous,” recalls the model.

Fox News Digital’s Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.