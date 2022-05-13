Kendrick Lamar announces dates for the 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ tour

Kendrick Lamar Announced a world tour to escort arrival For his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale and Big Steppers.

The Big Steppers Tour of North America kicks off July 19 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and continues throughout the summer, concluding with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, September 14 and 15. European racing will follow in the fall, with dates in Australia and New Zealand due in December.

Lamar’s cousin and frequent collaborator, Baby Kim, as well as Tana Lyon – appearing on Mr. Morale and the Big Track Steppers “Mr. Morale “- will provide support to the rapper on the specified dates. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, May 20 at 12 pm local time via Lamar’s website, Oklama.com.

Mr. Morale and Big Steppers Released on Friday, May 13, marking Lamar’s fifth studio album and his first in five years after winning a Pulitzer Prize Curse. The album is also the rapper’s final LP for his long-running label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

The 18-track double album features an array of collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, R&B singer Summer Walker, singer-songwriter Samva, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Thundercat. It also features writing and production contributions from Pharrell, The Alchemist, Beach Noise, and Boi-1da.

Kendrick Lamar tour dates

Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Jul 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jul 24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Jul 29 – New Orleans, Los Angeles @ Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 4 – Washington, DC at Capital One

August 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 7 – Long Island, NY @ UPS Arena

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 18 – Milwaukee, WI Forum @ Fiserv

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Excel Energy Center

August 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

August 23 – Denver, Colorado @ Paul Arena

August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 26 – Portland, OR @Moda Center

August 27 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 30 – Sacramento, CA @ 1 . Golden Center

August 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Vegas Arena at San Diego State University

Sept 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena