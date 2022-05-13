Kendrick Lamar announces dates for the 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ tour

Kendrick Lamar Announced a world tour to escort arrival For his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale and Big Steppers.
The Big Steppers Tour of North America kicks off July 19 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and continues throughout the summer, concluding with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, September 14 and 15. European racing will follow in the fall, with dates in Australia and New Zealand due in December.
Lamar’s cousin and frequent collaborator, Baby Kim, as well as Tana Lyon – appearing on Mr. Morale and the Big Track Steppers “Mr. Morale “- will provide support to the rapper on the specified dates. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, May 20 at 12 pm local time via Lamar’s website, Oklama.com.
Mr. Morale and Big Steppers Released on Friday, May 13, marking Lamar’s fifth studio album and his first in five years after winning a Pulitzer Prize Curse. The album is also the rapper’s final LP for his long-running label, Top Dawg Entertainment.
The 18-track double album features an array of collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, R&B singer Summer Walker, singer-songwriter Samva, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Thundercat. It also features writing and production contributions from Pharrell, The Alchemist, Beach Noise, and Boi-1da.
Kendrick Lamar tour dates
Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Jul 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Jul 24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Jul 29 – New Orleans, Los Angeles @ Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
August 4 – Washington, DC at Capital One
August 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 7 – Long Island, NY @ UPS Arena
August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 18 – Milwaukee, WI Forum @ Fiserv
August 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Excel Energy Center
August 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
August 23 – Denver, Colorado @ Paul Arena
August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 26 – Portland, OR @Moda Center
August 27 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 30 – Sacramento, CA @ 1 . Golden Center
August 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Vegas Arena at San Diego State University
Sept 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 10 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center
September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
