Kendrick Lamar Shares New Song “The Heart Part 5”, Deepfakes Kanye, OJ, Will Smith in the video: Watch

there is new Kendrick Lamar song in the world. It is called the “fifth part of the heart.” It’s the rapper’s first single before he’s been waiting for so long Curse. tracking Mr. Morale and Big Steppers And his first new track as a lead artist since 2018. In the video, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, the rapper’s face turns into several deepfakes, including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West and Nipsey Hussle. Words often go along with the person he’s like, discussing bipolar disorder when he’s in the West and murder when he’s the late Hussle. This quote attributed to Oklama begins: “I am. All of us.” Watch it below.

The song was produced by Beach Noise, a trio of production and songwriting from Matt Schaeffer, Johnny Kosich, and Jake Kosich whose other production credits include multiple tracks for Baby Kim. Part 5 also includes helpful contributions from Kyle Miller and bacon. It appears to be a sample ofI want youWritten by Marvin Gaye.

In the video credits, Deep Voodoo is credited for doing the deepfake, a Managed by the studio South Park Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. There is also a “special thanks” to Stone and Parker. Earlier this year, it was reported that Lamar was producing A new live comedy alongside the duo.

Lamar announced Mr. Morale and Big Steppers in April by Twitter link to him words website. album-His last LP in TDE– He arrives on May 13th. In August of last year, Lamar launched his Oklama website with a note discussing his old brand. “I hope The Most High will continue to use the Top Dawg as a vessel for express creators. As I continue to pursue the calling of my life,” he wrote at the time. “There is beauty in perfection. And always belief in the unknown.” it’s recently album aroused With an image showing the LP on two CDs and a book.

“Part 5”, as the title suggests, is his latest installation The long-term Singles series “Heart”. The tracks always arrived before a bigger project was launched.

Follow Lamar performance at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show Back in February. The rapper took to the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. In October 2020, Lamar appeared alongside Busta Rhymes in the new song “”Take a look over your shoulder“which later appeared in the movie Baby Keem”Range Brothers” And “family ties. ‘Family Ties’ went on to win the best rap performance award Grammy Award 2022.