Kevin Bacon Makes a Guitar Cover for Beyoncé’s “Hot,” Help From the Goats

Kevin BaconBeyhive’s musical ranch covered, but it didn’t get–instead, the guy became afflicted with crazy instruments…and one of his animals might be partly responsible.

The actor posted a video on Sunday showing him doing a cover Beyonce‘s ‘Heated’ – from her new album ‘Renaissance’ – is on his Connecticut property…and it’s full of livestock, including a ton of bullshit from goats.

He writes, “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are getting hot,beyonce. We love this track.” Kevin also added the hashtag #GoatSongs…part of his ongoing collection.

Anyway, watch this funny video…One of his goats was very curious during KB’s performance – doing nothing but guitar, sitting on what seemed to be a goat pitch of some sort – and was really trying to nibble at some strings!

It looks like the little guy did, in fact, pick up a chain while Kevin was playing…and his owner finally admits it.

Like we said, Kevin does this kind of thing all the time… he’s done cut-out covers of songs Harry StilesAnd the Taylor SwiftAnd the Olivia RodrigoGlass animals and more. When he’s breeding, all his goats seem to be flocking – apparently he wants to have fun.