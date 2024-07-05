Kevin Bacon Recalls a Harrowing Experience When He Tried to Be Normal for a Day

Six degrees of nobody.

Kevin Bacon puts on an elaborate disguise to spend an afternoon shopping at the Grove tourist mall in Los Angeles and discovers that being a regular guy isn’t as good as some people think.

The star “Apollo 13” is explained in New interview with Vanity Fair He often imagined that he would spend his day as a non-celebrity, but he realized that would take some work.

Kevin Bacon went undercover and realized he hated not being recognized. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The actor noted that he dreams of not being recognized in public. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

He went to get prosthetics and visited the Grove in Los Angeles. Magic movie

“I’m not complaining, but my face is easily recognizable,” Bacon told the magazine. “My hat and glasses are only enough to a point.”

So he went further and visited a “special effects makeup artist, had a consultation, and had him make me a prosthetic costume.”

The movie star was given a different nose, glasses and fake teeth, making him look so unrecognizable that he couldn’t even cut in line to get coffee.

Bacon discovered that he didn’t like waiting in line for coffee. Reuters

I also miss hearing “I love you” from fans. Magic movie

“Nobody recognized me,” he said, adding that while he enjoyed it for a moment, people started “overtaking him” and “not being nice.”

“Nobody said ‘I love you,'” he joked.

Even Bacon had to endure the indignity of having to wait his turn.

“I had to wait in line to get a coffee or something, I don’t know,” he grumbled. “I was like, ‘This sucks, I want to get back to fame.’”

Bacon became a huge star since his role in the 1984 film “Footloose.” ©Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Coll

Bacon was famous for more than half of his life. Getty Images

Bacon has been a star for more than half his life — starring in the 1984 hit film “Footloose” when he was just 26. Since then, he’s appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows.

His career He was prolific. This led to an entertainment game called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” where the goal was to match any actor to Kevin Bacon in less than six roles.

Last month, Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Kevin’s new movie, “MaXXXine,” with their children, son Travis, 35, and daughter Susie, 32.

Bacon has been happily married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988. NBAE via Getty Images

They have two children, son Travis, 35, and daughter Susie, 32. Reuters

The “Mystic River” star and “Closer” alum has been married since 1988.

“We’re really lucky. We got really lucky at a young age,” she told Page Six in March.[But]“You know, it’s work. It’s always going to be work. A partnership that lasts this long takes a lot out of you… I feel like a very lucky woman.”

Bacon can currently be seen in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” opposite Eddie Murphy.