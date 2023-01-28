Kevin Costner Offers 160-Acre Aspen Dunbar Ranch For Rent for $36,000 Per Night

Actor Kevin Costner is renting his 160-acre Aspen, Colorado estate for $36,000 a night.

Known as Dunbar Farm, and named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lt. John Dunbar, the property is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.

The mansion has 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms overlooking Independence Pass and Aspen Mountain. If there are any problems, the caretakers are also on site around the clock.

Kevin Costner, who recently won a Golden Globe, is renting out his 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado for a whopping $36,000 a night.

The property, known as Dunbar Ranch, is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen

Costner currently plays the rancher, John Dutton, in the popular Anti-Wake Western series, Yellowstone. It saw Costner receive a Golden Globe earlier this month

The 160-acre property hit the rental market last week and is available all winter long

Costner bought the land and property in 2000, and built everything to make it a picturesque paradise

Its 160 acres is so large it even has its own baseball field

The ranch consists of 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms and can accommodate up to 27 people

Outdoors, the venue features a baseball field, a sledding hill, and the ability to comfortably sleep up to 27 people spread across three buildings consisting of Main house, lake house, and river house.

For the winter months, the farm has a private ice rink, tubing trail, and dog sledding while horseback riding, hiking, fishing, and other activities are possible during the warmer months.

The property also includes a lake where kayaks and paddle boards can sail.

While the $36,000 nightly rate may seem like a lot, when split among a full load of guests, it would be comparable to booking several rooms at a local five-star hotel in Aspen.

The house comfortably sleeps up to 27 people spread over three buildings consisting of a main house, lake house and river house

A well-equipped kitchen welcomes guests at Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado

The house is beautifully furnished with wooden floors and the rooms are bright and airy. Pictured is one of the six bathrooms

Costner, 68, bought the land in 2000 before it was transformed into a picturesque paradise.

He currently plays a rancher, John Dutton, in the popular Anti-Wake Western series, Yellowstone. It saw Costner receive a Golden Globe earlier this month.

The win marks the first Golden Globe nomination for the show — which has been described as “anti-wake” — after several attempts. The popular series, which first hit the air in 2018, has aired 47 episodes over five seasons.

In that time, it has also received one Emmy Award nomination (in 2021, for Outstanding Production Design for a Contemporary Fiction Program); She received her first two Critics’ Choice Awards nominations this year (Best Drama Series; Kelly Reilly’s Best Actress in a Drama Series).

Although it is still used frequently Dunbar FarmHowever, his filming schedule in Yellowstone means he spends a large portion of his time on other people’s ranches in Montana, though he usually rents out his home in Aspen during the winter months.

The property was put up for rent last week, and it is now It is inscribed by Amy Motier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.

A river runs through the property making it a picturesque place no matter what time of year it is

The homes themselves exude old-fashioned warmth and a deep, warm country comfort

There is plenty of open space on the sprawling 160 acres

Costner named the farm in honor of his “Dancing With Wolves” character, Lieutenant John Dunbar

The views of Independence Pass and Aspen Mountain are stunning