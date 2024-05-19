Kevin Costner unveils Western Gamble Horizon at Cannes

Kevin Costner

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kevin Costner entered Cannes with cowboy swagger, making guns on the red carpet to cheers from the audience before his film’s premiere. Horizon: An American Epic – Chapter Onea partly self-financed Western with one of the biggest flops of his long career.

Inside the Grand Theater Lumière, Costner was greeted with extended applause (including from some guests wearing cowboy hats) before the public premiere of the film, which had a budget of more than $90 million and was planned as one part of a four-part saga.

Three hours later, as the credits rolled, the audience gave a standing ovation that began to wane at about the four-and-a-half minute mark, but then continued for about ten minutes, ending when tears were shed. Costner took the microphone to talk about his film, which he directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in.

“I’m sorry you had to clap for so long for me to speak,” Costner told the audience, adding of the film: “It’s not my movie anymore. It’s yours. I knew the minute this was over. And this is the way it should be.” “Things.”

“I think movies aren’t about their opening weekends,” Costner continued, “they’re about their lives. And how many times you’re willing to share them. And I hope you share this movie with your loved ones and your kids.”

Horizon This is a big gamble for Costner, who has been trying to get the project done for more than 30 years. After decades of trying to find a financier for the studio, Costner instead put $20 million of his own money into the project, deferring his fees and taking out a loan against his house in Santa Barbara. “When no one wanted to make the first one, I had the brilliant idea of ​​making four,” Costner said wryly in February during a press conference. He’s already fired Chapter 2which bends after only two months Chapter one. He has two more scripts he wants to write, which he shoots a few days later Chapter 3, But he needs money to complete the picture.

Since directing the Best Picture winner dancing with the wolvesCostner became synonymous with the Western genre, and emerged as one of its biggest champions. He was one of the first A-list movie stars to make the jump to television through mini-series Hatfields and McCoys In 2012, before the transition from film to TV became commonplace. More importantly, he led the ratings power Yellowstone For five seasons, the fate of the second half of season five hangs in the balance. (Yellowstone Producers have claimed Costner Horizon The schedule made it unavailable for screening, while Costner’s camp blamed a writing delay Yellowstone end.)

Costner relies on himself Yellowstone Crowd shows up for Horizon. In a bold move, the first two parts will be released in close succession Chapter 1 Arrives in North America on June 28th Chapter 2 Coming in August. Warner Bros. Domestic distribution, but they don’t have a financial part of the game.

Although the Cannes audience seemed to like the film, Hollywood Reporter Chief film critic David Rooney wasn’t concerned, writing: “Kevin Costner has been in the saddle long enough to know the difference between a major motion picture like a Western.” dancing with the wolvesa short series such as Hatfields and McCoys Or long form like Yellowstone. All of these projects have done well and he has done them well. His connection to the American ideal and the badlands he calls home is undeniable. So why his sprawling new frontier story, Horizon: An American EpicSuch a clumsy act? It plays like a limited series reformatted as a movie, but feels more like a rushed rough cut than a ready-made release for any format.

Join him in Cannes Horizon Stars Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Georgia MacPhail, Abby Lee, and Wasi Schiff. Costner received support for the film from prominent guests including his own JFK Director: Oliver Stone, Julianne Moore, Michelle Yeoh and Isabelle Huppert.

As for the future HorizonCostner ended his statements by promising the audience that there will be three more films to come. “It’s just another miracle in my life. I hope this time is worth it for you,” the actor said.

May 19, 1:22 p.m.: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Universal was handling international rights Horizon.