Kevin Costner won’t be returning to ‘Yellowstone’

It’s official: Kevin Costner will not be returning to the hit TV show “Yellowstone” for its final episodes or any future “Yellowstone” spinoff, putting an end to speculation about his involvement in one of the biggest hit TV series of recent years.

in Video posted on social media On Thursday evening, Costner said that after a year and a half of working on his multi-film epic “Horizon” and thinking about “Yellowstone,” which he described as a “beloved series that I love and I know you love,” he “realized he wasn’t going to be able to continue. He’s scheduled to start the half The second season of the fifth season, the final half of the series, will be released on November 10.

“It was something that really changed me,” Costner said of “Yellowstone,” which premiered on Paramount Network in 2018 and became an instant and enduring cult film. It was the highest-rated TV drama of the 2021-22 TV season, and the season 4 finale was the most-watched prime-time TV drama of 2022, Variety mentioned.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not coming back,” Costner, 69, continued, telling fans that he loved the relationship they were able to develop. He added: “I will see you at the cinema.”