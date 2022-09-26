September 27, 2022

Kevin Feige felt it was "too early" to recast Black Panther

September 27, 2022

release Black Panther The sequel is sure to stir up emotions about the death of Chadwick Boseman, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved stars. While most of the details Wakanda forever Still kept under wraps, we know the movie will deal with King T’Challa’s loss in some form. And according to MCU overlord Kevin Feige, there was never any question regarding another actor’s step into T’Challa’s shoes.

“I felt it was too early to paraphrase,” Feige says. empire Magazine in a new interview. “Stan Lee has always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we’ve talked about how there is a human element to relate to in everything we do, despite it being as unusual and imaginative as our characters and stories. The world is still loss processing Chad. And the [director] Rayan [Coogler] Pour that into the story.”

He continues, “The talks were all going on, yeah, ‘What are we going to do next? “And how can Chadwick’s legacy continue—and what he did to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these brilliant, ambitious, and innovative ideas? That’s what it was all about.”

While for many fans it would undoubtedly be inappropriate to suddenly have another T’Challa, Feige and Coogler clearly didn’t feel it was too early for a character to take on the mantle. The tractor for Wakanda forever He suggests that we will get to know the new Black Panther very soon.

Although bittersweet, the idea actually aligns with this phase of the MCU, where she will become Florence Bio’s Yelena Belova. The new black widow The Anthony McKee Wilson Medal is new captain america. New heroes taking on old titles is a common feature in the comic books, and it feels like an organic evolution of the future of the MCU. Wakanda foreverHis job is to do so in a way that honors the characters’ grief for T’Challa and the audience’s grief for Boseman.

