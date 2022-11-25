Kherson hospitals evacuated due to ‘continuous Russian shelling’

Cover Image: Bernard Armangu / AB
- Russian bombing of Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday left at least ten dead and fifty-one injured, and led to power and water cuts., mainly in the capital, kyiv. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Moscow launched about seventy cruise missiles over Ukraine, shooting down fifty-one of them and sending down five suicide drones.
- According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Around fifteen regions faced problems in water and electricity supply. “The electricity situation is difficult in all regions. However, we are gradually moving away from cuts and reconnecting electricity to new consumers every hour.he said.
- French Diplomacy declared “Strengthen its mobilization for the benefit of the Ukrainian people”. Before describing his help: “In response to Ukraine’s request, The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs is currently transporting 100 generators from 50 KW to 100 KW to Romania. The generators will be handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in the coming days. »
- “These actions are clearly war crimes,” said French Diplomacy. “This systematic targeting of people as winter approaches reflects a clear Russian desire to harass the Ukrainian population and undermine their resilience by depriving them of water, heat and electricity. »
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday “Direct Communication” With his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “in the next few days”A concern, especially over Ukrainian civilian nuclear power.
- “At temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, without heat and without water, which is clearly a crime against humanity.”Ukraine slammed President Volodymyr Zelensky in a brief statement to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.
- Following these strikes, There are three nuclear power plants “cut off” of the electrical network, without causing any effects on the level of radiation at this stage. Supply of Zaporizhia (South) occupied by the Russians was stopped.
- Moldova is already suffering from major energy problems caused by the war in Ukraine “Massive Power Outage”lamented his deputy prime minister Andre Spinu.
- On the diplomatic front, The European Parliament invited Russia on Wednesday“Government Promotes Terrorism”, in a poll nearly nine months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. He reported that a website was the target of an attack “Pro-Kremlin Group”.
- The US has announced $400 million in military aid to Ukraine For additional weapons, ammunition and air defense equipment. The UK has delivered its first Sea King helicopter to Ukraine and plans to deliver two more.
