May 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kiev announced on Friday the evacuation of citizens from Mariupol to Zaporizhia

Rusty Knowles May 6, 2022 2 min read

According to the UN, thousands of civilians have been killed and wounded since the war began

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law are on the rise in Ukraine.

According to him, since Russia’s occupation of Ukraine on February 24, 6,731 civilians have been killed and wounded – 3,280 killed, including 231 children, and 3,451 injured, including 328 children – and “Real numbers are significantly higher”She says.

From late February, for about five weeks, Russian forces in the vicinity of Q were targeting civilians they considered suspicious, detaining, beating, and briefly executing them, sometimes taking them to Belarus and Russia. He said his office was continuing to document the disappearances of local authorities, journalists, civil society activists, retired members of the armed forces and other areas under Russian control, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kerson. Other civilians by Russian troops and affiliated armed groups.

“As of May 4, my office has documented 180 such cases, five of which eventually ended in death.”Bachelet said his staff had heard of cases of women being raped by the Russian armed forces in areas under their control and other allegations of sexual violence by Russians and Ukrainians.

A one-day ceasefire would save the lives of at least 50 civilians, prevent 30 to 70 civilian casualties and injure a dozen others, and allow several thousand civilians. “Get out of the war-torn areas safely”, She explained.

“Most importantly, a ceasefire will show that terrorism in Ukraine can be stopped,” Bachelet added.

See also  Three things need to be known about the parliamentary committee investigating the attack on the Capitol from this Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

A new UN mission to evacuate civilians from Assoc

May 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Kyiv accuses Russian military of trying to “destroy” soldiers rooted in the Azovstal factory

May 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Russia declares ceasefire on Azovstal steel plant, bombing elsewhere

May 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Quantum Leap’ reboot pilot picked for series by NBC – Deadline

May 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A huge amount of water has been discovered hidden under Antarctica

May 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Seattle Mariners send Matt Brach to Triple-A, the eye-hub role for RHP

May 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Overwatch 2’s first patch introduces major changes to the multiplayer beta

May 6, 2022 Len Houle