Kiev announced on Friday the evacuation of citizens from Mariupol to Zaporizhia

According to the UN, thousands of civilians have been killed and wounded since the war began

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law are on the rise in Ukraine.

According to him, since Russia’s occupation of Ukraine on February 24, 6,731 civilians have been killed and wounded – 3,280 killed, including 231 children, and 3,451 injured, including 328 children – and “Real numbers are significantly higher”She says.

From late February, for about five weeks, Russian forces in the vicinity of Q were targeting civilians they considered suspicious, detaining, beating, and briefly executing them, sometimes taking them to Belarus and Russia. He said his office was continuing to document the disappearances of local authorities, journalists, civil society activists, retired members of the armed forces and other areas under Russian control, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kerson. Other civilians by Russian troops and affiliated armed groups.

“As of May 4, my office has documented 180 such cases, five of which eventually ended in death.”Bachelet said his staff had heard of cases of women being raped by the Russian armed forces in areas under their control and other allegations of sexual violence by Russians and Ukrainians.

A one-day ceasefire would save the lives of at least 50 civilians, prevent 30 to 70 civilian casualties and injure a dozen others, and allow several thousand civilians. “Get out of the war-torn areas safely”, She explained.