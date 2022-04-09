Kiev is preparing its application to join the European Union, Zhelensky says; At least 52 people were killed in a strike at a Gramadorsk station

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine Encryptions. He was accused of abusing Ukrainian forces against Russian troops Report. Georgians identify with Ukrainians and criticize their government Description. Switzerland, world champion in bunkers Encryptions. European Improglio around the Morozov Art Collection Report. Tour de France on efforts to support Ukrainian refugees Video. The streets in Bautista became open-air cemeteries You can find out Our life yesterday In this link “Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups
Environment
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
Encryptions. He was accused of abusing Ukrainian forces against Russian troops
Report. Georgians identify with Ukrainians and criticize their government
Description. Switzerland, world champion in bunkers
Encryptions. European Improglio around the Morozov Art Collection
Report. Tour de France on efforts to support Ukrainian refugees
Video. The streets in Bautista became open-air cemeteries
You can find out Our life yesterday In this link
“Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
“The unthinkable happened here,” Ursula van der Leyen told Putsa, where investigators are continuing their work.
What to remember from Thursday, April 7th
At least two people have been killed in an attack in Tel Aviv