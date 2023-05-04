Killer among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

The house of horrors has revealed its secrets. Six people, including five teenagers He was found dead Monday at his Oklahoma homeIn the southern United States, a former rapist was apparently shot and killed before committing suicide, local police said Wednesday.

“Jesse McFadden killed six people and then shot himself,” Okmulgee County Police Chief Joe Prentice told reporters. “Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was, whether he planned this in advance, and if so, how long in advance,” he added.

A ball to the head

Among the victims were Jesse McFadden’s wife, Holly Kess McFadden, 35, and her three children, ages 13 to 17. Two teenage girls, aged 14 and 16, who were family friends, were also killed. Local channel Fox 23 reported that they had come to spend the night at McFadden’s home. According to Prentice, all of the victims were found with at least one bullet hole in the head.

The bodies were found Monday in the small town of Henrietta in the rural southern US state of Oklahoma.

“monster”

Holly Guess McFadden’s mother, Janette Mayo, said Tuesday that her daughter married a “monster.” “My daughter loved her children, yes, married the man who killed them, but she was seduced by his charms,” ​​she wrote on Facebook.

Jesse McFadden, 39, was convicted of rape in 2003.

In another case, he was accused of possessing child pornography and attempting to have sexual relations with a minor. For these facts, he was supposed to appear in court on Monday, but he never did, according to media reports.

20 minutes with AFP