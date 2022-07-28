July 28, 2022

Kim Jong-un has said he is ready to deploy nuclear weapons in the event of a conflict with the United States.

July 28, 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un He announced that his country was ready to use its nuclear deterrence force in the event of a future conflict with the military. America And this South KoreaState media reported on Thursday.

“Our country’s nuclear deterrent is ready to mobilize its full force reliably, accurately and quickly in line with its mission,” Kim Jong-un said in a speech on Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Pyongyang.

The country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” to face any military conflict with the United States, he added, speaking to veterans of the 1950-1953 Korean War during a “Victory Day” celebration marking the armistice.

In June, the US and South Korea threatened a “swift” response with further sanctions and a revision of US “military posture” in the event of a new nuclear test by North Korea.

This week, the US military conducted live-fire exercises in South Korea with Apache attack helicopters for the first time since 2019.

Kim Jong Un He also criticized South Korea’s new conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May and has promised to get tough with his northern neighbor.

“Talking about military action against our nation, which they fear so much, is fully armed, is absurd and a very dangerous act of self-destruction,” Kim Jong-un said of Yun’s government. Thugs”.

