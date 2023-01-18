Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace

Kim kardashian She added another piece to her growing collection of iconic jewelry and keepsakes…a famous diamond cross necklace that she once wore. Princess Diana.

Auction sources tell TMZ… Honshu SKIMS snatched a rare diamond-encrusted necklace Wednesday at Sotheby’s auction. A Sotheby’s rep tells us the piece went for $197,453.

The stunning necklace is known as Atala’s Cross… which she famously wore in 1987 to a charity gala in London dressed in lilac, the necklace dangling down her torso. Garrard’s jewelry company allowed Diana to borrow the piece for the event.

It was also an elaborate choice of fashion, considered daring at the time.

The necklace has since been in the possession of the auction house, and is now on its way to Kim… thanks to her winning bid.

Believe it or not, Kim is on the auction block quite a bit, Buy the pieces to add to her collection. We’re told she also cut items the likes were wearing Elizabeth TaylorAnd Jackie O and others.