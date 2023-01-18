January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace

Roxanne Bacchus January 18, 2023 1 min read

Kim kardashian She added another piece to her growing collection of iconic jewelry and keepsakes…a famous diamond cross necklace that she once wore. Princess Diana.

Auction sources tell TMZ… Honshu SKIMS snatched a rare diamond-encrusted necklace Wednesday at Sotheby’s auction. A Sotheby’s rep tells us the piece went for $197,453.

Princess Diana Cross

The stunning necklace is known as Atala’s Cross… which she famously wore in 1987 to a charity gala in London dressed in lilac, the necklace dangling down her torso. Garrard’s jewelry company allowed Diana to borrow the piece for the event.

Princess Diana Cross

It was also an elaborate choice of fashion, considered daring at the time.

The necklace has since been in the possession of the auction house, and is now on its way to Kim… thanks to her winning bid.

Believe it or not, Kim is on the auction block quite a bit, Buy the pieces to add to her collection. We’re told she also cut items the likes were wearing Elizabeth TaylorAnd Jackie O and others.

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

Of course, she also loves to wear historical pieces…just so Like at the Met Gala When I wore one Marlin MonroeThe most famous dresses.

See also  Takeoff, of the Atlanta Rap Trio Migos, was shot at 28 in Houston

