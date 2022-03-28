Kim Kardashian shows off her signature curves front and center in a bodycon dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars

Kim Kardashian put her iconic curves front and center as she mingled with Hollywood royalty at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 41-year-old reality star was a vision in a light blue dress that hugged every inch of her body as she arrived for the exclusive party, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Kim took the look to a whole new level with a pair of futuristic silver sunglasses while diamond earrings enhanced the teardrop shape.

Kim’s unusually comfortable dress left a bit of an hourglass physique to the imagination, even though it completely covers her entire body.

The long-sleeved dress even came with gloved hands.

At the back of the dress, a hint of leather was visible thanks to two cuts that show off Kim’s tonal back.

While Kim made wearing the blue dress look easy, she definitely needed some help as she prepared to walk the red carpet.

Wowza: slip the dress into Kim’s skinny torso and explode on the floor in a sexy train

A handy man was seen laying Kim’s slick train on the floor, ensuring that it looked picture perfect for her moment in the spotlight.

Regarding her shoes, Kim opted for classic heels instead of elaborate shoes.

Leave it to Kim to get the perfect hair and makeup.

Her hair was brought back into a ponytail hanging down her back.

The future is clear! Kim stared at a pair of bold silver shadows that looked like they might come from the future

Her brown eyes, sometimes shielded behind shadows, were magnified by thick skin and an earthy shade of eyeshadow.

She finished her complexion with pink blush and lipstick.

Kim wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also attended the exclusive party.

Like Kim, Kendall chose to mingle inside the bash wearing sunglasses.

Double trouble! Like her older sister, Kendall also shared sunglasses

On the red carpet, Kourtney was spotted making a darling show to fiancé Travis Parker. The couple changed their party outfits after attending the Oscars earlier that evening wearing black.

Inside the event, Kim mixed with big names like Tyler Perry, Kathy Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber.

The Kardashians were just one of many listeners who celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night at the exclusive party. Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and Rita Ora brought their A-game costumes to the evening after the 94th Annual Academy Awards instantly.

good feeling! Beauty flashes a sign of peace and wrinkles her lips

Shade cast: The star stepped out looking gorgeous removing her sunglasses

The show saw Jessica Chastain finally win her first award as Best Actress and CODA made history as the first streaming movie ever to win Best Picture.

But Will Smith’s physical altercation with Chris Rock was undoubtedly the most talked-about moment of the show.

Smith ended up winning Best Actor, and in his acceptance speech he apologized in tears after the ugly feud with Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 53-year-old actor was given the honor of serving as father to Venus and Serena Williams on King Richard just minutes after an embarrassing altercation in which he appeared to hit the 57-year-old comedian with an open hand.

Date in the evening! Kourtney attended the exclusive party with her fiancé Travis Parker

Get useful! Parker put his hand on the end of Kourtney’s reading while they were placed on a grainy screen for the cameras

Hollywood elite! Kim and Kendall mingled with Tyler Perry in a bash

He beat Javier Bardem – being Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch – dog strength, Andrew Garfield – Tag, Tag… Boom! Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Upon accepting the award, Smith released an apology for his emotional outburst, saying, “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees.” This is a beautiful moment.

The slapping happened after Rock made jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut. The shocking spectacle, which was broadcast live around the world, looked real and amazed both viewers live at the Dolby Theater and television viewers.

After Smith came out on stage and seemed to hit Rock with his open right hand, Rock staggered and shouted “Wow, Will Smith shocked me.”

Celebrity who is it! The sisters also met Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber

Friends in high positions! Kim also enjoyed chatting with Kathy Hilton

Chit chat: Kim smiled as she mingled with Hilton

Fashion case! Kendall also caught the eye in her super black dress

Leading ladies! The reality stars also mingled with Serena Williams, who looked radiant in a shimmering mini dress.

Smith, looking emotional, returned to his seat in the audience and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth.”

The exchange was silent on a late broadcast in most of the United States, but was broadcast entirely to some international audiences.

Smith, who was nominated for Best Actor, seemed to be chafing at a rock song about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzz, Rock said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” which prompted the actress to move her eyes. Pinkett Smith has struggled with hair loss since revealing her diagnosis of alopecia areata in 2018.

After being slapped, Rock looked shocked and confused as he tried to resume making the best long documentary category.

“That was the greatest night in television history,” he said.

Have a blast! Kendall smiled from ear to ear while chatting with the tennis icon

Full Attention: Reality star Perry gave 100% of her focus