Kim Kardashian wasn’t planning a relationship with Pete Davidson

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast, Kardashian explained that she was celibate for about 10 months before she was ready to date again.

“I think, you know, sometimes things happen when you least expect them. That was the last thing I was really planning on,” she said, “and so when that happened, we were kind of like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this.’ . And that wasn’t even what I was thinking, “It just makes it sweeter and more fun.”

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian and Davidson appeared in a sketch for “Saturday Night Live” together last fall where they exchanged a kiss. They became Instagram officials in March.

"She definitely took my time," Kardashian said. "It took, you know, 10 months or something before I'd date or talk to anyone. And I just wanted this time to really find out and go through the suggestions: 'Am I making the right decision?'" How do I feel about this? So once I went through all the motions, I was finally like, 'Okay, guys, I'm so ready to meet someone.' And I just did it randomly." Although their relationship is very public. Kardashian says she keeps some aspects of her time with Davidson private. "I think I hold, you know, a little bit more close to my heart in certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it's good to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of the relationship world that we're in, like, not a lot of people know about ". Currently, Kardashian has said that just being with Davidson brings a smile to her face. "We were driving yesterday and I just, like, I looked at him and said, 'Thank you.' He said, 'What?" And just, like, run errands. I enjoy a lot. ""

