Kim Zolciak Bermandaughter Arianawas arrested for a DUI this weekend… TMZ learned.

The 20-year-old social media influencer and reality star was arrested Saturday in Forsyth County, Georgia, and then held on 3 separate counts…/buying alcohol – that’s according to prison and staff records.

We were told she got engaged on the same day – it’s unclear what time of day it is, but we imagine it was early in the morning. There’s no account yet on what exactly might have happened, but we do know her scattered boyfriend, who’s 20 years old Hudson McCleroyalso on charges related to alcohol this morning… apparently while he was with Ariana in the car.

Also booked for DUI, as well as furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driver’s permit. Based on Ariana’s accusations, it appears she was behind the wheel in this case. Hudson has since been released on bail… so both are out.

The only thing worth noting is that Ariana was addressed by the surname Zolciak (her mother’s maiden name), not her adoptive father’s name, Berman. Kroy Berman I adopted both Ari and braille Back in 2013 – but it’s unclear who the biological father(s) are.