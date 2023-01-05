King Charles Didn’t Hug Prince Harry After Diana’s Death: A Memoir

Prince Harry claims he never received a hug from his father, King Charles III, after the death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

“Pa didn’t hug me. He wasn’t very good at showing emotion under normal circumstances, so how could he be expected to show it in such a crisis?” The Duke of Sussex, 38 He writes in his new memoir, “Spear.”

“His hand fell back on my knee and he said, ‘It’s going to be all right.'” This was too much for him. My father, Amal, is ok. This is not true at all.”

Harry goes on to detail the conversation he had with his father after him Her mother passed away in 1997. He was only 12 years old at the time of her death.

“[Dad] He sat on the edge of the bed. He put his hand on my knee. “Dear boy,” Harry recalled in his diary, “Mama was in a car accident.”

“I remember thinking: Crash… OK. But she’s okay? Yeah? I distinctly remember that thought flashing through my mind. And I remember waiting patiently for Pa to confirm that Mummy was okay. And I remember he didn’t.”

Prince Harry claims his father, King Charles III, “didn’t hug him” after he told him the tragic news of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

After that, Harry explains, he began to feel an “inward shift” when he knew what was going to happen next.

“I began to silently beg Ba, or God, or both: No, no, no,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex also explains how his father, 74, told him about medical “complications” and a “head injury” that developed after Princess Diana was involved in a car accident in the Pont des Alma tunnels in Paris.

Harry admits that he did not initially believe that Princess Diana was actually dead.

Harry admits that he did not initially believe that Princess Diana was actually dead.

advertisement

“Mummy was badly wounded and taken to hospital, sweet boy,” said Charles in remarks to Harry. “He always called me ‘lovable boy,’ but he used to say that more often now. His voice was soft. He was in shock, it seemed.”

Harry tells that he still believes the doctors can somehow “fix her head”, and that he will be able to see her “tonight at the latest”.

Harry wrote of his father’s words when he told him of Diana’s death: “These phrases are still in my mind like throwing darts at the blackboard.” Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

“They tried, darling boy. I’m afraid it didn’t work,” Harry remembers his father telling him. “These phrases are still in my mind like throwing darts at a board. He said it that way, and I sure know that’s a lot. She didn’t. And then everything seemed to stop.

Harry also remembers collapsing in his house Mother’s funeral in Westminster Abbey On September 6, 1997.

Harry recalls how he was “ashamed” of crying at his mother’s funeral.

Harry recalls how he was “ashamed” of crying at his mother’s funeral.

advertisement Harry recalls how he was “ashamed” of crying at his mother’s funeral.

advertisement

“My body shook, my chin fell, and I began to sob uncontrollably in my hands. I felt ashamed of violating family morals, but I couldn’t take it any longer,” he writes.

Although attending the funeral and Recognize the “official” events of the accidentHarry found himself convinced his mother had “an accident” to get out of her “miserable” life in the spotlight.

Harry initially convinced himself that his mother’s death was a hoax.

Harry initially convinced himself that his mother’s death was a hoax.

advertisement

Harry is later asked to write a “final” letter to his mother. He says this is the moment when he truly realizes she is gone for good.

He writes, “I wish I had been digging deeper, telling my mother all the things that weighed on my heart, and especially my regrets over the last time we spoke on the phone.” “I had called earlier in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willie and my cousins ​​and I didn’t want to stop playing.

So I was short with it. Impatient to get back to my games, I hurried to bring out Mummy phone,” he continues. “I wish I had apologized for that. I wish I had found the words to describe how much I loved her. Little did I know that the search would take decades.”

In “spare”, which Hits American Bookshelves On Jan. 10, Harry also went into extensive detail about his Strained relationship with his brother, Prince WilliamAnd the Living life as a “reserve” for the “heir”, and Charles joking about his “real” father, Among many other stories.