King Felipe of Spain ‘crushed and ruined’ by Queen Letizia’s ‘betrayals’: book

Spain’s King Felipe was “crushed and destroyed” by his wife Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity, according to a stunning new book.

The Spanish royal family has been rocked by a series of new allegations by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, who has covered the royal family for decades.

In his latest work, “The Silence of Letizia,” which was released in Spain on Wednesday, Peñafiel, 91, claimed that the King of Spain “knew that Letizia was cheating on him in real time” because her bodyguards were obligated to report her whereabouts.

The King of Spain "knew Letizia was cheating on him in real time", according to a stunning new book.

The royal author claims that bodyguards joined the Queen on a trip to New York in 2011, where she was accompanied by her “lover” Jaime del Burgo.

Letizia, 51, was reportedly dating Del Burgo before meeting King Felipe in 2002.

“that day [in New York]She was accompanied by her loyal companions, who would undoubtedly file a report with the Ministry of the Interior or… [the Palace of] Zarzuela,” Peñafiel wrote in his book, Per the Daily Mail.

He added that Felipe, 56, had been left “crushed and devastated” by Letizia’s alleged “betrayal”, had “fallen into hell” and “wanted out”.

Del Burgo, 54, who is currently based in the UK, in January contributed to Peñafiel’s tell-all book about Letizia.

The businessman, the son of former politician Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, was married to Letizia’s sister, Thelma, from 2012 to 2014.

Felipe and Letizia tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 22, 2004. WireImage

In Peñafiel’s first book, del Burgo claimed that the couple were still romantically involved after Letizia married Felipe in 2004.

Before her marriage to Felipe, Letizia was previously married to literature teacher Alonso Guerrero Pérez from 1998 to 1999.

Del Burgo claimed he was dating Letizia when she met King Felipe, and that he was planning to propose to Letizia when she announced she was dating a mysterious “diplomat” over dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid in 2002.

In his new book, Peñafiel also claimed that “everything in Letizia’s world was shattered” as a result of her alleged “deceit, adultery and betrayals.”

The veteran reporter further took aim at the Queen’s personality, claiming that she is “cold, indestructible and resolute” and often “resorts to silence as a means of controlling and punishing others.”

In January, Peñafiel was fired from the Spanish newspaper El Mundo after a 20-year tenure.

His sudden exit from publishing came shortly after he made a series of damaging claims about the royal family in his first book, titled ‘Letizia & I’.

Letizia is described as “cold, emotionally immature and passive aggressive” in the new book. Corbis via Getty Images

In the book, which was released on January 30, Peñafiel claimed that Letizia was involved in an affair with del Burgo, a claim he confirmed in his latest book.

Elsewhere, the veteran royal correspondent described Letizia as “emotionally immature”. He also claimed that she was “hated” by Felipe’s family.

Peñafiel claims that Letizia’s “passive-aggressive” nature is the reason why Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofía, and his sisters, Infanta Cristina and the Duchess of Lugo, hate her so much.

The Post has reached out to the Spanish royal family office for comment.

The couple has two daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofía. Getty Images

Felipe and Letizia tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 22, 2004.

They celebrated their 20th anniversary last week.

To celebrate the special occasion, the couple released official family photos last week. The couple appeared in the photos alongside their daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia.