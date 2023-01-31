‘King of the Hill’ revival on Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter

After years of rumors and speculation, king of the hill It officially gets the reboot treatment at Hulu.

The Disney-backed streaming company has delivered a direct-to-series order to revive Fox’s previous animated series from 20th Television Animation. creators Mike Judge And Greg Daniels They are set to return and direct productions alongside showrunner Saladin Patterson (ABC’s Wonder Years update) and original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwicke, and Lauren Tom. A reboot, which has been rumored for years, has been in the works since Judge and Daniels’ reunion king of the hill She was represented at the 2017 Sketchfest in San Francisco to celebrate the beloved comic’s 20th anniversary.

said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney’s original branded broadcast television. “This show has all the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation on Hulu, and we are so grateful to have these conversations alongside such a talented group.”

king of the hill It ran for 13 seasons on Fox, starting in 1997. The series was among the assets listed when Fox sold its studio, 20th Television, to Disney a few years ago. With Disney taking control of the rights to the series, Hulu has become a natural home for the show as the operator remains a destination for adult-focused animated fare including iterations. king of the hill And Family man. Hulu is also the home of the next Futurama Biology.

Daniels and Judge’s recently launched Bandera Entertainment banner is also attached to produce the new EXC king of the hill Along with company president Dustin Davis. Original producers 3 Arts and the company’s Michael Rottenberg and Howard Klein will also executive produce.

in interview With THR This past January, Judge and Daniels said the seeds of what would become Bandera were planted around the two panels reuniting for king of the hill Over the past few years, the duo has been frequently discussing people they’ve worked with in the past and the explosion of interest in animation. At the time, Judge and Daniels confirmed the king of the hill A reboot was in the works but wasn’t ready to be discussed publicly.

“What Bandera mostly does is try to get us into a more supervisory role; that’s what we’ve been really focused on: using our flair and the people we’ve worked with and trying to help other people realize their visions that we think are cool,” Daniels said at the time. Judge added, “There’s one show that I might be a co-creator of, but the rest, it’s channeling other people and bringing people together and being a studio in that regard.”

during its operation, king of the hill It has received six Emmy nominations (one winning) for Outstanding Animated Program. Adlon, whose FX comedy better things Wrapping up its run last year, she also won a Gold Emmy Award for her voice work on the series.

original promo king of the hill on Fox.

king of the hill It has become the latest beloved animated comedy to be revived for a new generation as the demand for anime continues to grow as iterations perform extremely well on streaming platforms and, if successful, could lead to billions of dollars in revenue from merchandising. Comedy Central revived Judge’s Movie Beavis and Butt-head Two seasons (and multiple movies) in order before the series moves to Paramount+. Biology Daria In the form of a spin-off movie based on Judy and played by Tracee Ellis Ross, it is also in the works as a series turned into a movie.

On their part, Judge and Daniels’ Bandera also have a number of animated projects in the works at their outlets including peacockAnd HBO MaxAnd Netflix And free formwith others in various stages of development.

“I am so fortunate to have been a part of this show since the beginning and I couldn’t be more excited to be visiting Arlene, Texas, again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together bring a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support as they Help make it happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of America 2023. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill, Marcy Proito, Executive Vice President of 20th Television Animation said, “Yes!”.