Kingdom Hearts 4 Star Wars World is teased for the first time

Kingdom Hearts 4Official Announcement Sunday was relatively light on details. We know that the more mature Sora, along with Donald and Goofy, will return for an entirely new adventure that will unlock a new story. We know Sora will be fighting heartless in the Quadratum, and at least a semi-new character, Strelizia, will play a role.

Oh, and Sora may finally visit a galaxy far, far away, based on possible clues in the first promo for Kingdom Hearts 4.

While a lot of trailer advertisement for Kingdom Hearts 4 Set in a Tokyo-like Quadratum, there is a short, dreamlike sequence set in the jungle. That forest seemed to be teeming with redwoods, like the Forest of Endor Moon star WarsEpisode VI – Return of the Jedi. While the redwood forest may not be enough to last, fans have noticed another detail that likely points to a new Star Wars universe: the foot of the AT-ST.

Photo: Square Enix/Disney

It’s barely noticeable between the rocks and the stream cutting through the forest floor, but the object on the top right of this stationary tire sure looks like an AT-ST Imperial Foot (aka a chicken walker). That’s all the Kingdom Hearts fan base, and equally obsessed Star Wars fans, need to spark this hyper-guessing drive.

Disney, of course, has owned the Star Wars franchise since 2012, when The company acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion. Sora, Donald and Goofy will be within their rights to hang out with Wookiees, Ewoks and droids on the Moon of the Forest of Endor or any other planet in Star Wars.

The Kingdom Hearts franchise plays largely in the traditional Disney and Pixar worlds, with Kingdom Hearts 3 Explore worlds Toy StoryAnd frozenAnd Big Hero 6And Pirates of the CaribbeanAnd tangled. But series director Tetsuya Nomura has refused to explore the Disney-owned Star Wars and Marvel worlds so far. Perhaps the attraction of the lightsaber had become too strong for even Nomura to resist.

Kingdom Hearts 4 It does not have an announced release date or platforms yet.