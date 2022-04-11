Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer, Watch the First Trailer

Square Enix has announced that development is underway on Kingdom Hearts IV, the next entry in the long-running Disney RPG series. The news came as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration event and included the release of the first trailer, which you can watch below.

Kingdom Hearts IV begins a new story for the franchise, Lost Master Arc. Sora is back, although you will see in the trailer and screenshots, he has a new sporty look. The KHIV part of the trailer starts around 4:05:

You need a JavaScript-enabled browser to watch the videos. measuring: 640 x 360 480 x 270 Want us to remember this setting for all of your devices? Participation Or login now! Please use a browser that supports html5 video files to watch the videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you cannot access this content! Please enter your date of birth to watch this video January February Walks April mayo June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15th 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 [1945[1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 See also Redesigned MacBook Air Might Have M1 But Not M2 By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s



Instructions for use And

privacy policy Enter Now play: Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal and Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Celebration Package

Gallery

The trailer offers a few glimpses of the gameplay as Sora battles a gigantic shadow monster in the middle of a city street. This new location is Quadratum, which Square Enix describes as “a big and spacious city set in a fantastic, realistic world like no other before” in Kingdom Hearts.

No more details about Quadratum, the gameplay, or the story in general have been shared. Donald and Goofy are back in KHIV, and a new “mysterious” character called Strelitzia will also be introduced.

There’s no word on what platforms KHIV will be available on, though Kingdom Hearts 3 will eventually launch for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with the latter being the cloud-streaming version. Likewise, there is also no common release date.

Besides word of the next main entry in the series, Square Enix used its anniversary event to announce a new mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link for iOS and Android, which can also be seen in the trailer montage above.