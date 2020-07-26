Kings Coughton grocery store software submitted

Official strategies for a new Aldi grocery store in Kings Coughton have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

Previously this yr the Herald described that the grocery store huge was consulting with citizens about a proposed new shop, but at the time the concept faced some area opposition, with some citizens even launching a leaflet marketing campaign towards it.

A glimpse at the software nonetheless suggests impression might truly be in favour of the supermarket, with the the vast majority of feedback so much submitted supportive of the plan.

The web site off Birmingham Road is residence to the present Broad Lane Leisure Caravan Centre, but issues were earlier elevated about highways basic safety and the impact the store could have on Alcester’s significant road shops.

The prospect of a extra inexpensive grocery store near by and a lot more option would seem to a struck a chord though.

Accompanying the supermarket would be a 101 house auto park and cycle hoops, when a new central automobile entrance is proposed.

In accordance to Aldi, the supermarket would develop community employment, reduce the want for citizens to journey to Stratford, Redditch or Evesham for their searching and would re-invigorate a prominent highway side web-site.

A final decision on the application is expected to be built in September.