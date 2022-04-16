KJ Apa and Isabel May to Star in The Wonder Twins for HBO Max

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa and “1883” Isabel May are set to star in the live-action DC superhero comedy “The Wonder Twins” for HBO Max. Apa will play Zan, while May will play Jayna.

“Black Adam” writer Adam Stickel has been hired to write and direct the project.

Marty Bowen and Wake Godfrey of Temple Hill are producing. Details about the project are kept confidential. Production is set to begin this summer in Atlanta.

“Wonder Twins” focuses on an alien brother duo – Jayna and Zan – who can activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying the famous phrase, “Wonder twin power, activate!” Jayna can turn into any animal, and Zan can turn into water. The duo made their debut on the 1970s Hanna-Barbera animated television series, “The All-New Super Friends Hour.” The powerful brother duo also appeared in the animated series “Teen Titans Go!” “The Flash” and “Smallville”.

Best known for playing Archie Andrews in the last six seasons of the hit series ‘Riverdale’, Apa was most recently seen in Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller ‘Songbird’ alongside Sophia Carson. Apa is linked to star in Rod Lowery’s “West Pointer” for Lionsgate. Apa’s other credits include “The Last Summer,” “The Hate U Give,” and “A Dog’s Purpose.”

He may be the lead star narrator in the “1883” spin-off Paramount + “Yellowstone” series. Previously, May played Katie Cooper in the Netflix series “Alexa & Katie” and had a recurring role as Veronica Duncan in the CBS series “Young Sheldon”.

Apa is represented by UTA, Matt Luber, and Jackoway Austen Tymeran. Liane Coronel May and her attorney, Patti Felker, run it.