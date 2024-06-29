Klay Thompson draws interest from 76ers, Nuggets, Mavericks as free agent – ​​NBC Sports by Area and California

Another day, another Klay Thompson rumor. But with the NBA free agent window just 48 hours away, things are getting worse than ever.

With each passing day, it seems more and more likely that Thompson’s time in the Gulf may be coming to an end. If so, several teams have been rumored to have expressed interest in the veteran sharpshooter.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, according to The Athletic. Reported by Sam Amick and Anthony Slater Friday morning, citing a source, the Denver Nuggets are also in the process of losing impending free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who declined his player option and will hit the open market on Sunday.

Denver has “tied Thompson as a potential replacement” for Caldwell-Pope if he signs elsewhere, Amick and Slater reported, citing a source.

Amick and Slater added that “a handful of other contending teams” have also shown interest in Thompson, depending on his price.

League sources said that Amick and Slater did not directly mention the names of those competing teams NBA Insider Mark Stein The Dallas Mavericks, with some new financial flexibility after selling Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, are interested in “exploring the feasibility” of signing Thompson in free agency.

Thompson, who is seeking at least a three-year contract, could help Denver as a two-way play, especially in place of Caldwell-Pope, and could also offer his shooting services to Dallas, one of the team’s biggest offseason priorities.

Golden State wants Thompson back. Thompson stated (several months ago) that he wanted to retire with the team he chose in 2011. A lot has changed since then.

But the clock is ticking to make a decision. And if Thompson and the Warriors part ways, the five-time NBA star appears to have plenty of options elsewhere.

