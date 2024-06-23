Klay Thompson Warriors contract talks ‘frozen’; Exit more likely – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

It now appears that Klay Thompson is poised for another NBA franchise — a day Warriors fans would never have seen at the height of Golden State’s dynasty — closer than ever.

Even if the Warriors make Thompson a competitive offer, it’s realistic that the five-time All-Star could decide to leave Golden State regardless, looking for a fresh start elsewhere. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports on Saturday, citing league sources.

Thompson could reportedly seek a fresh start with another franchise to escape some of the friction that has built up with the Warriors over the past two seasons as the 34-year-old played in the final years of the season. Contract worth $190 million Signed in July 2019.

Slater’s report also notes that while the window remains open for Golden State and Thompson to negotiate a new deal before NBA free agency officially begins, talks between the Warriors and the goaltender have reached an impasse, with no contract offer currently on the league’s table. According to league sources.

Thompson is seeking a contract offer of at least three years, a source confirmed to Monty Ball of NBC Sports Bay Area, though the path to achieving that coveted deal could be difficult.

Thompson’s market may not be what the four-time NBA champion envisioned, as the Orlando Magic – the main suitor for his services – are reportedly unwilling to extend the three-year offer the 34-year-old is seeking.

It’s important to note the timeline of the rest of the warrior lineage. Like Steph CurryAnd coach Steve Kerr Defensive anchor Draymond Green They will be signed over the next two seasons, with the latter having a player option for a third season.

With the futures of Curry, Green and Kerr uncertain after the 2025-2026 NBA season, it would make sense for Golden State to be hesitant to extend a deal to Thompson that doesn’t fit with the rest of the core pieces of the franchise.

Anything is possible over the next two weeks, but with the way things are trending, Warriors fans may have to brace themselves for a brutal reality where Golden State’s legendary big three don’t ride off into the sunset together.

