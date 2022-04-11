Kodak Black shoots with Jada Pinkett Smith, shades of Tupac

Kodak Black Kills 3 birds with one stone Jada Pinkett Smith – They both criticize her and ask her to go out at the same time… while also disagreeing with the late Tupac Shakur.

The rapper didn’t get winded this weekend as he shared his thoughts on the whole situation – namely how he seems to perceive Jada and will SmithA relationship… and he seems to be on Will’s side, saying that Jada was taking it sloppy without being overly specific.

Kodak Black Personalizes Will and Jada’s Relationship “You Don’t Deserve Will Smith…You Deserve YAK” pic.twitter.com/m7VwutPduv – DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2022

Tweet embed

While it’s unclear what exactly he was referring to when he said she “got out of pocket”, there are several possibilities… including the “Red Table Talk” clip that came out recently in which she says she doesn’t really want to marry her. Will her hubby sitting there.

As awkward as it sounds…although WS himself doesn’t seem too upset about the convoy, he joins him and also remembers those early days.



Play video content



red table discussion

However, it is only one of many clips Which has surfaced in the past few weeks and which some are pointing to as evidence that their relationship is…kind of weird, maybe even a little toxic. At least from the outside looking in, anyway. Kodak also thinks he feels some choppy water.

That’s exactly why he says Jada doesn’t deserve a good guy like Will, but rather… you should be with him instead. The rationale isn’t quite laid out – but he calls Buck to make his point. See also Ryan Coogler Speaks After Police Wrongly Detained Him

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

KB says that Buck was not a “lifetime gangster”… He mentioned the fact that Tupac went to performing arts school in his early days. On the flip side, Kodak seems to think he’s bolder than Tupac, and perhaps a better fit for her than Will.