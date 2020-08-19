Korean supermarket chain Lotte Mart bets on Peruvian Hass avocado

On August 13, the Korean supermarket chain Lotte Mart, one of the premier chains in Asia that has 136 retailers in Korea and numerous dozen branches in other nations around the world in the area, held a ceremony to launch their Peruvian Hass avocado offer you.

The marketing event was attended by the ambassador of Peru in the Republic of Korea, the director of Korea’s National Product or service Supply Division, the normal manager of Seoul’s Station Establishment, and the general director of the Il Commerce Inc. importing organization.

The ambassador of Peru in the Republic of Korea thanked the chain for its trust in Peruvian agricultural products and solutions, as this company also delivers Peruvian frozen mangoes.

Supply: gestion.pe