Kosher supermarket Bingo Wholesale has opened in Rockland

Acquire Picture Bingo Wholesale, photographed July 16, 2020, has opened in the Spring Valley Industry Area. (Picture: Seth Harrison/The Journal News)

Bingo Wholesale, referred to by some as the “Kosher Costco,” has opened its Spring Valley Marketplace place. Customers were stocking up on Thursday at the kosher grocery store, which replaced a T.J. Maxx and serves as 1 of the shopping center’s anchor tenants.

The store announced its grand opening Monday on its Facebook site.

Although Bingo Wholesale’s web site and social media webpages frequently refer to the store remaining in Monsey, it is within the village of Spring Valley in the town of Clarkstown.

Bingo Wholesale sells primarily kosher goods such as new produce, dairy and meat, as well as national manufacturers. The supermarket also provides a free of charge membership supplying prospects with in-retailer discount coupons.

The kosher supermarket’s future closest areas are in Brooklyn, New York Town and Lakewood, New Jersey.

