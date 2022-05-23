Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker jumping off the yacht after the wedding

They are drowning.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker hold hands while jumping off the yacht, a day later Their wedding is Portofino, Italy.

The creator of Poosh, 43, looked up and screamed as she and Blink-182 rocker, 46, fell toward the water.

The “Kardashians” star wore a sheer black dress, while the drummer wore a messy black pajama set.

The newlyweds could not stop smiling as they boarded the boat. After exchanging a kiss, they jumped again.

The duo got married in front of their family and friends on Sunday.

It was the couple’s third party, where they had previously Fake wedding in Las Vegas and legal One in Santa Barbara, California, court On April 4 and May 15, respectively.

Kardashian shared photos of her and the Grammy nominee’s “eternal happiness” moment via Instagram, writing, “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Parker.”

Khloe Kardashian described the event as “absolute heaven,” while Kylie Jenner commented on a social media post with a white heart-shaped emoji.

Bride and groom I started dating in october 2020 After many years of friendship. musician who Get down on one knee In October 2021, he was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

For her part, Kourtney dated Scott Disick for a decade before breaking up with Talentless co-author, 38, in 2015. The couple’s former joint son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Ren, 7, all Attend weddings.

“Fortunately forever,” Kardashian commented on the wedding photos. Elaine von Unwerth

Meanwhile, disc Flowing for a tropical vacation In the middle of his ex-wife’s wedding. “Next stop, the beach,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Disick revealed on an episode of ‘The Kardashians’ that their kids… They were ‘upset’ that they weren’t invited to Kourtney’s engagement.

They didn’t understand why they watched TikToks [Barker’s] He told Khloe, 37, during a Hulu show. “I hope they will be invited to the wedding.”

Disick went on to say that watching Kourtney move was a weight he “lifted” off him.

He explained, “I’ve always felt like it was my fault for breaking up our family. I’ve always felt this responsibility to be there for her, take care of her and make sure she’s okay even though we weren’t together. I just felt this guilt.”