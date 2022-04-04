Kovit: What we know about the new variant of Omigran discovered at the height of pollution in China

As of this Sunday, April 3, more than 13,000 Govt-19 cases have been reported in China, the highest number since the first wave peaked in 2020. Authorities say they have discovered a subtype of omigran. We take part.

Worrying situation in China. This Sunday, April 3, crossed the list of 13,000 positive cases, the number not reached after the first wave of epidemics in early 2020, indicates Express. In detail, these were “1,455 patients with symptoms” and “11,691 asymptomatic” and “no new deaths reported,” the National Health Commission said in a statement. The highly contagious Omicron variant has spread to more than a dozen provinces. 70% of new cases are detected in Shanghai. The commission noted this after tests carried out on all citizens.

“New variant of Omicron” discovered

Almost all of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been locked up since Saturday. The city has actually become a hub for new wave pollution linked to Omicron in recent days, details Release.

State media reported Sunday that authorities have discovered a mutation in the Omicron variant that is not listed in any local or international database.

No information has been provided on the number of cases, such as its potential high prevalence or its risk, but it is a reminder to our colleagues that this variance will be closely monitored. Independent.