And the company announced Wednesday that the in-house staple is now called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is “intended to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand.” The packages bearing the new name will hit shelves in August.

Along with the acronym, shoppers will note that the box receives a subtle makeover that includes an updated logo, print and monochrome blue that “amplifies the brand’s most distinctive asset – the pasta smile.”

Kraft said the new name and box are part of an effort to rebrand macaroni and cheese as “comfort food.” This distinction helps differentiate healthy products that take up space on the shelves. Goods For example, it’s a startup backed by Gal Gadot that sells packaged macaroni and cheese with more protein and fiber for a higher price. Banza and Annie also make similar products that market themselves as being more useful than the Kraft version.

Kraft’s macaroni and cheese affordability has been a hit recently. Dozens of its products have seen price hikes in recent months, including a 3.5% increase on packaging EZ Mac and a 20% price increase for a 7.25-ounce bowl of Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni and Cheese.