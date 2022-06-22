Kraft Macaroni and Cheese changed its name

And the company announced Wednesday that the in-house staple is now called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is “intended to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand.” The packages bearing the new name will hit shelves in August.
Along with the acronym, shoppers will note that the box receives a subtle makeover that includes an updated logo, print and monochrome blue that “amplifies the brand’s most distinctive asset – the pasta smile.”
Kraft’s macaroni and cheese affordability has been a hit recently. Dozens of its products have seen price hikes in recent months, including a 3.5% increase on packaging EZ Mac and a 20% price increase for a 7.25-ounce bowl of Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni and Cheese.
In a letter to suppliers, the company said that strong demand, supply constraints and uncertainty have increased input costs for Kraft, adding that “the upward trend in packaging, transportation, components and labor costs is continuing, reaching levels not seen in decades.” These higher costs led to the company’s decision to raise prices.
