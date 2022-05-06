May 6, 2022

Kramer Lightning Tour: Get Away from the Core Civic

May 6, 2022

Core Civic Company: “Let’s stay away.”

Inmode Ltd.: “If you want med tech, you just want Edwards Live Science. “

Western Midstream Partners LP: “This has a great payoff, a really good story.”

SGHC Limited: “They are doing well, and I don’t say that carelessly.”

Enterprise Products Partners LP: “They are the best at what they do.”

United States Steel Corporation: “If you were to own a steel company, which I honestly don’t recommend right now, you would own it Nokor. “

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: “I’d rather see you in something like [Johnson & Johnson]. “

AST SpaceMobile Inc.: “I don’t know that company, but we’ll do our bit for it.”

