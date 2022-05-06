Kramer Lightning Tour: Get Away from the Core Civic

Download the chart…
Core Civic Company: “Let’s stay away.”
Inmode Ltd.: “If you want med tech, you just want Edwards Live Science. “
Western Midstream Partners LP: “This has a great payoff, a really good story.”
SGHC Limited: “They are doing well, and I don’t say that carelessly.”
Enterprise Products Partners LP: “They are the best at what they do.”
United States Steel Corporation: “If you were to own a steel company, which I honestly don’t recommend right now, you would own it Nokor. “
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: “I’d rather see you in something like [Johnson & Johnson]. “
AST SpaceMobile Inc.: “I don’t know that company, but we’ll do our bit for it.”
