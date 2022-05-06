Kramer Lightning Tour: Get Away from the Core Civic

Download the chart…

Core Civic Company: “Let’s stay away.”

Download the chart…

Inmode Ltd.: “If you want med tech, you just want Edwards Live Science. “

Download the chart…

Western Midstream Partners LP: “This has a great payoff, a really good story.”

Download the chart…

SGHC Limited: “They are doing well, and I don’t say that carelessly.”

Download the chart…

Enterprise Products Partners LP: “They are the best at what they do.”

Download the chart…

United States Steel Corporation: “If you were to own a steel company, which I honestly don’t recommend right now, you would own it Nokor. “

Download the chart…

Download the chart…