Kremlin warns decision to deploy long-range US missiles in Germany could make European capitals targets

Essentials from 11th July from 9pm onwards.

Russian strikes kill 5 civilians in eastern Ukraine

Russia bombed at least five towns in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 15-year-old boy and wounding twelve others in Mirnograd, TV reported. Telegram Governor Vadim Pilashkin. According to the same source, two more people were killed in Russian fires in the cities of Novoselivka Bercha and Chiversk. In the Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Sinehupov said at least two people were killed and eight others wounded in a Russian strike in the village of Bili Kolodyaj near Vovsansk.

Viktor Orbán to meet Donald Trump in Florida after NATO summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is expected to meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida on Thursday, less than a week after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Time and company Bloomberg.

Zelensky says to himself “faith” Ukraine will one day join NATO

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited to become a member of NATO, and we will continue to do it, and I believe we will succeed”, the Ukrainian president announced during a press conference with the Alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Mr. Zelensky called on NATO countries to step up on Thursday “All Controls” On the sidelines of a coalition summit in Washington, Western arms are weighing strikes on Russian soil.

Russia plans “Procedures” resist “serious threat” Presented by NATO

Washington Summit Ukraine A "The Path of No Return" leading to its membership in NATO. This qualification"irreversible"This was fresh compared to previous statements by NATO leaders, prompting a reaction from the Kremlin.

China blames NATO “to stir up conflict” After he criticized relations between Beijing and Moscow

China expressed its opinion “Grievously Dissatisfied” And NATO condemned the press release “Spurred by Cold War attitudes and belligerent rhetoric”, according to a press release from the spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU). The Chinese Foreign Ministry, for its part, accused NATO of showing up “Prejudice, defamation and provocation”.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “The prospect of direct conflict between NATO and Russia is worrying”

“The prospect of direct conflict between NATO and Russia is worrying”, announced the Turkish head of state attending the summit of the Atlantic Alliance in Washington. NATO, meeting in the US capital until Thursday evening in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, decided to strengthen its assistance to Kyiv by sending fighter jets and anti-aircraft defense batteries.

There is France “Everything Means” Emmanuel Macron pledges to honor Ukraine and its commitments to NATO

The head of state pledged France to its NATO allies “Everything Means” It should be respected “Assurances” In Ukraine and within the alliance, despite legislative elections with an uncertain outcome, a French diplomatic source announced on Thursday.

The US and Ukraine are discussing a possible authorization for Ukraine to use US weapons against Russia

In an interview Voice of AmericaChris Smith, US Deputy Secretary of State, announces: “We strongly condemn Russia’s attacks on civilians. Part of our Secretary of State’s statement is that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Ukraine will do everything in its power to counter these threats: from the air or by attacking where they appear, in a manner consistent with our policy. »

Jailed dissident Oleg Orlov compares the Russian justice system to Nazi Germany