Kris Jenner reveals she has ovarian tumor on ‘The Kardashians’

Kris Jenner was crying as she told her family. Her health problems On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

The 68-year-old mom told her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner during their trip to Aspen that she needed to have serious surgery.

“I went to the doctor and had a scan. They found a cyst and a small tumor on my ovary,” Kris said, sitting at the table with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, next to her.

“Dr. A. told me I needed to have my ovaries removed. I’m so touched by this because it was so helpful to you,” she added.

Kris, who has six children from her marriages to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), explained in her confessional her feelings about having her ovaries removed.

“I feel passionate about this place because it’s where all my children were born and raised. In my womb,” she said. “It’s a very sacred place to me.”

The group called Kourtney Kardashian, who was home with her four children, to inform her of her mother’s health.

“I’m going to have surgery because I have a tumor on my ovaries, so they’re going to remove them,” Kris shared with her eldest daughter.

“The emotional part for me is just having that person go,” she told the group.

Kim, 43, sympathized with Kris in the confessional.

“Having surgery and having your ovaries removed is so important,” said the SKIMS founder. “I feel so sad for her. I can’t imagine being in that situation and how scared she would be to go through that.”

Chris said Her daughters “She doesn’t get nervous when she’s being anesthetized. I don’t get nervous when I’m with Dr. A. She’s the best doctor in the world. But when she goes to do it, it feels so real.”

Courtney, 45, said she understands her mother’s feelings because she “would feel the same way” if she were in that situation.

“It’s like your feminine power. It doesn’t take away from her personality or what she’s experienced, but I feel this emotional sense of what she’s created,” Courtney said.

As she tried to hold back tears, Chris told her family: “It’s also a matter of getting older, and it’s a sign that we’re done with that part of your life. It’s a whole chapter that’s just been closed.”

Kendall, 28, had a mature take on the situation.

“I understand her feelings behind it,” Karin’s younger sister said in her confessional. “I understand that she’s sad because she had all her children, which is totally fair.”

“But at the same time, what do we use it for anymore? If it’s potentially harmful to you, let’s get rid of it,” she added.

After Kris and Kim hugged, the girls joked that they should throw their mom an “ovary goodbye party.”

“I’ll be fine, you guys are with me,” Chris told her kids.

Gamble, 43, cheered Kris up by gifting her a new black winter coat.

This put a smile on Chris’ face as the family ended their vacation on a happy note.

The moment Chris told her loved ones about her tumor He was harassed in May. When Hulu released the trailer for season 5 of “The Kardashians.”

Chris’ medical journey has been documented on the show in recent seasons, with the mother undergoing hip replacement surgery In 2022.

Her mother, MJ Campbell, 89, is a breast cancer survivor.

In 2018, Chris I posted on Instagram She urged her fans to get mammograms to check for breast cancer.

She said, “My mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones, I know we all have someone in our lives who has battled cancer. I love you all!!!”