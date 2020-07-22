Kroger 84.51 names Milen Mahadevan president

Knowledge analytics company Kroger 84.51°, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., on Wednesday named its latest main operating officer Milen Mahadevan as president, replacing Stuart Aiken, who was not long ago named chief service provider and advertising and marketing officer for The Kroger Co.

Mahadevan (left), who will keep his COO title, will be accountable for the working day-to-working day management, administration and vision for 84.51° to produce very best-in-class success for The Kroger Co. and its buyer-packaged-goods associates.

Prior to being named president and COO, Mahadevan served as senior vice president, head of Client Methods and Capabilities at 84.51°, exactly where he led the strategic path and improvement of the company’s answers and capabilities, as effectively as a critical driver of the overarching tactic for the company.

Beforehand, Mahadevan served as the head of Client Remedies and the Services Line Organization for dunnhumbyUSA. In this position, he was responsible for ideal procedures and innovation in information administration, analytics, insights, communications and media. This focus authorized Mahadevan to provide scalable solution strategies for dunnhumbyUSA’s customer base. He performed a significant part in growing the company’s foundational capabilities throughout markets, channels, verticals and categories.

The management improvements commenced final 7 days when it was introduced that Aitken was shifting from 84.51° to The Kroger Co., succeeding Joe Grieshaber, who is retiring right after 37 years at the company. With that move, Kroger senior vice president and main information and facts officer Yael Cosset will take on Aitken’s obligations as senior VP of choice organization and CEO of 84.51˚. Mahadevan will report to Cosset.