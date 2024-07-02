Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo Reveals, Available Today, and Okami Collaborates

Capcom announced a demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess during its Next livestream, along with a surprise: the game will be available today.

Capcom said the demo will let you play part of the main story, and there is no limit to how much time you can play or how many times you can play. It will be available on all platforms that Kunitsu-Gami will be released on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, PS4, and Steam.

It’s time to hit the road. A demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess arrives today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, PS4, and Steam. Experience the unique blend of action and strategy in this new Capcom game for yourself!#Konitsu_Gami pic.twitter.com/W5HGHLDZ9K — Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (@Kunitsu_Gami) July 1, 2024

And that’s not all: Capcom also revealed a collaboration with the 2006 hit Okami. The collaboration will include Okami-inspired costumes for the main Kunitsu-Gami character, Soh, and the girl Yoshiro, as well as special weapons and music.

Capcom added that if enough people cooperate and complete the reward unlock campaign between today and 7:59 p.m. PT on July 17, 2024, Okami collaboration items will be available as part of a free update for everyone who purchases a copy of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess when it releases on July 19. You can check out the reward unlock campaign details below.

We first learned about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess nearly a year ago at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, and we got a good look at the gameplay in March at the Xbox Partner Preview. Interestingly, as we noted at the time, it looks to be a real-time strategy game, combining third-person action with tower defense tactics mechanics.

According to Capcom, “The game takes place on a mountain covered in impurity. During the day, cleanse the villages and prepare for sunset. During the night, protect the maiden from the hordes of Seethe. Repeat the cycle of night and day until you cleanse the mountain of impurity and restore peace to the land.”

