Kyiv admits to damaging a military “target” in the west of the country following Russian attacks on its territory

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham dismissed the Russians’ deaths as “a better cost than that.” [les Etats-Unis aient] never did”

During an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky on Q on Friday, Whose video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian PresidencyRepublican Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina, described U.S. aid to the country as “Best cost [les Etats-Unis aient] Never did”. Another of his comments, a statement immediately preceded by unfortunate editing of the video of the meeting: “And the Russians are dying. »

This sequence of comments, apparently unrelated to each other, is immediately extracted by the channel – taken out of context. Telegram shot (near the Kremlin), was quick to comment on these pictures: “Lindsey Graham said in a meeting with Mr. Zelensky that the Russians were “dying at great cost. [les Etats-Unis aient] Never did”. » And to add reaction from Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman: “It is hard to imagine a greater disgrace to the country than having such senators. »

However, in the full version of the recorded conversation, seen by the Ukrainian presidential office and Reuters, the sentences about the deaths of Russians and US investments do not follow each other. Lindsay Graham tells Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian protests are reminiscent of a time when Americans fought to the last man: “There was a time when we were in America [dans la même situation], fight to the end, be free, or die. » Volodymyr Zelensky answers: “Now you are free. We will be too. » At this point the US senator retorts: “And the Russians are dying. » Then the President of Ukraine replied: “Yes, but they entered our territory. We are not at war in their territory. »

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Meanwhile Lindsay Graham was called In flower terms: “Old idiot Senator Lindsey Graham said America had never spent money so successfully as killing the Russians. He shouldn’t have done that. »

The comments were criticized by Lindsey Graham in a press release sent out on Sunday At Reuters : “As usual, the Russian propaganda machine is hard at work. » He says he told Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine adopted the American mantra of “live free or die” (“Live Free or Die”). This is a good investment by America to free Ukraine from Russian war criminals”. Addressing the Vice President of the Security Council, he concludes: “Mr. Medvedev, if you want Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, stand down. Stop the invasion. Stop the war crimes. The truth is that you and [le président Vladimir] Putin doesn’t care about Russian soldiers. »